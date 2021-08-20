In a sign of how far north east giants, Newcastle United, have fallen, they’re set to lose out to Inter Miami for the signature of 23-year-old Brazilian star, Evander.

Currently plying his trade in the Danish league with FC Midtjylland, Evander would appear to be the player to provide Phil Neville’s side with the spark that they’re so desperately missing at present.

At just £6m he’s certainly not beyond the reach of the Magpies, but the club who only have Joe Willock to show for their summer transfer business, clearly aren’t enough of an attraction for the player, and that’s a damning indictment.

According to The Sun, Blaise Matuidi may have to be sold in order for Evander to arrive.

If not the Frenchman, then Mexican midfielder, Rodolfo Pizarro, may be the player to make way.

Regardless, something needs to change at St. James’ Park if they want to turnaround their fortunes in the near future.