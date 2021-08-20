Newcastle United set to extend midfielder’s contract before sanctioning loan move

According to recent reports, Newcastle United are set to extend the contract of midfielder Matty Longstaff.

That’s according to Nothing But Newcastle, who report that the midfielder could be set to have his deal extended by 12-months before being allowed to go out on loan to continue his development.

Longstaff, 21, has spent the vast majority of his career with the Magpies after agreeing to join their youth academy all the way back in 2016.

However, despite already making his senior debut, last season saw the young midfielder make just five Premier League appearances.

Seemingly unhappy with his lack of playing time, although set to see his contract extended, this season could finally see the club allow him to go out on loan.