Nuno Espirito Santo confirms midfielder will not feature vs. Wolves

Speaking ahead of his side’s second Premier League fixture, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed that midfielder Tanguy Ndombele will play no part.

Confirmation that the French midfielder will not feature in the Londoners’ matchday squad comes at around the same time he has been heavily linked with a later summer transfer.

Following his exile from his side’s first-team plans, recent reports have suggested the midfielder would like to follow striker Harry Kane out of the club.

Having clearly fallen out of favour with the Spurs’ hierarchy, Ndombele’s latest snub is likely to only add more fuel to an already burning transfer story.