Nuno Espirito Santo confirms midfielder will not feature vs. Wolves

Tottenham FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Speaking ahead of his side’s second Premier League fixture, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed that midfielder Tanguy Ndombele will play no part.

Confirmation that the French midfielder will not feature in the Londoners’ matchday squad comes at around the same time he has been heavily linked with a later summer transfer.

Following his exile from his side’s first-team plans, recent reports have suggested the midfielder would like to follow striker Harry Kane out of the club.

MORE: Leeds United agree terms with highly-rated attacker

More Stories / Latest News
Crystal Palace targeting MLS star who impressed in Championship last season
Arsenal legend backs Mikel Arteta replacement as pressure grows after Brentford defeat
‘Get it done’ – These West Ham fans delighted by striker target that will complement Antonio

Having clearly fallen out of favour with the Spurs’ hierarchy, Ndombele’s latest snub is likely to only add more fuel to an already burning transfer story.

More Stories Tanguy Ndombele

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.