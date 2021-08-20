Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms transfer situations for three key first-team players

Speaking in a scheduled press conference ahead of his side’s second Premier League match of the new 2021-22 season, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opened up on the side’s transfer activity.

The Red Devils kicked their season off in impressive fashion last weekend when they thrashed rivals Leeds United 5-1.

Now preparing to face Southampton this weekend and looking to end the club’s seven-year-long Premier League hoodoo, the Norweigan will be hoping his side can perform consistently throughout the course of the season.

In an attempt to ensure members of his squad have a long-term plan in place, Solskjaer has revealed how the club is working to resolve the immediate futures of several first-team players.

MORE: Thomas Tuchel reveals huge Chelsea injury blow ahead of Arsenal clash

When asked for an update on the situations of midfielders Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba, as well as young attacker Amad, the United boss revealed that not only is Lingard hopeful of regaining his place, but Amad will be allowed to leave on the condition the right loaning club come in for.

Most interestingly though, the popular gaffer has confirmed that the Red Devils’ hierarchy is now in conversation with 2018 World Cup winner Pogba over a new deal.