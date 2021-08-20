Manchester United are said to want two more signings before the end of the summer transfer window.

United have already been bold in their bid to improve their squad, signing Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane for combined transfer fees of around £120million.

Ole Gunnar Soslskajer is desperate to take his side to the next level having finished second in the Premier League and Europa League last season.

And it’s for that reason why he wants even more signings before the transfer window slams shut at the end of this month.

According to 90min, Solskjaer still wants to add another right-back to his ranks, and he still wants Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

In the case of Neves, it’s thought it will take around £40million to get the deal done, while the right-back search is likely to be complicated given United’s prime target from earlier in the summer is unlikely to be sold.

Atletico Madrid are said to want Trippier’s full release clause of just over £50million to sell him this summer.

United are now likely to spend anywhere near that much on a new right-back, and even the signing of Neves would likely depend on outgoings given the business the Reds have already done this summer.