Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned his players over complacency following a memorable opening day.

The Reds thrashed Leeds United 5-1 in their first Premier League game of the season, making easy work of Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

United still have Jadon Sancho to add the mix, the £73million signing only coming off the bench last time out, while Raphael Varane is also yet to make his debut.

Both players could get starts in United’s clash with Southampton away from home this weekend.

But ahead of that second league outing, Solskjaer has warned their man they must not get complacent having got off to a brilliant start.

“It was a great start, first game of the season, and when you get off to a great start, it changes the mood or it sets the mood,” said Solskjaer in his pre-match press conference, as reported by the Mirror.

“Our job now is to capitalise on it, get more energy, don’t get complacent. Edinson [Cavani] has joined in, Rafael [Varane] has joined in, so we’re getting fitter and fitter.”

