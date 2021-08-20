Photos: Aaron Ramsdale has already won Arsenal fans over as various Piers Morgan tweets come to light

There are various ways to win over the supporters at your new club, but the most conventional method is to play well and help the team get results on the pitch.

Aaron Ramsdale may struggle to do that if he starts on the Arsenal bench, but he may have found another way to gets the fans on his side straight away.

Initially there will be panic when it emerges that old tweets have come to light, but Ramsdale is the rare example of them turning into a positive as he regularly used to take Piers Morgan to task:

Caution: Tweets include abusive and foul language

Yes some of the spelling could use some work, but the sentiment is outstanding and it’s won plenty of Gunners over already.

