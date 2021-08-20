RB Leipzig inform Barcelona they’re interested in signing midfield star

According to recent reports, Bundesliga side RB Leipzig have made contact with Barcelona and informed them they’re interested in signing midfielder Ilaix Moriba.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, who claims the German outfit would like to sign the young midfielder this summer.

Moriba, 18, has spent his entire career with Barcelona having joined their youth academy when he was just a young boy.

Since forcing his way through the club’s illustrious youth ranks, Moriba was awarded his senior first-team debut at the beginning of the year.

Having now made 18 appearances for the club’s first team, the teenager has grown to become one of Spain’s hottest young prospects.

However, with just 12-months left on his contract and with no sign of renewal, concerns are growing over whether or not the 18-year-old’s long-term future lies away from the Nou Camp.

Mundo Deportivo claims that RB Leipzig are big admirers and would like to sign the midfielder.

After informing the Catalan giants of their desire to bring Moriba to Germany, Barcelona is reportedly expecting a formal offer to follow.