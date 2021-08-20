Romelu Lukaku has set a bold aim for himself after re-signing for Chelsea from Inter Milan.

Lukaku returned to the Blues after seven years on a £97.5million deal after winning Serie A with Inter Milan last season, finishing as the league’s second top scorer.

This will be Lukaku’s second attempt of success at Stamford Bridge, but he is a very different player from when he left for Everton in 2014.

And well aware of the level he is now playing at, Lukaku has set himself the bold aim of achieving the levels of success Didier Drogba has at Stamford Bridge.

“We spoke a few days ago and we spoke about that time [when Lukaku was previously at Chelsea] and about the progress that I’ve made and what I have to keep improving – keeping the same hunger all the time,” Lukaku told Sky Sports.

“The thing about Didier is that he’s a very detailed individual. Thierry Henry is also very detailed and it’s the details that make the difference.

“We talk about individual exercises that I like, what’s the goal of each exercise and we talk about those things, but also about trying to win because that’s the thing that matters.

“He’s a winner in every sense of the word and that’s the thing I want to achieve for this football club.”

Lukaku looks set to be involved for the first time for Chelsea since his return this weekend when the Blues take on London rivals Arsenal.

The Belgian has already been training with his Blues teammates throughout this week, including at an open training session at Stamford Bridge, and he should slot straight in as Chelsea’s first-choice frontman.