Steve Bruce can't catch a break as Newcastle hit by injury to key man ahead of Aston Villa test

Aston Villa FC Newcastle United FC
Ahead of his side’s second Premier League match, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday against Aston Villa, Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has confirmed that he will be without a key player for the important fixture.

Following their opening day thriller against West Ham United, which, even though it sadly ended in a 4-2 defeat, will have undoubtedly gifted Toon fans hope ahead of the new 2021-22 season.

However, looking to go one better this weekend, Bruce and his coaching staff will need to find a way to manage without midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, who has recently been ruled out through injury.

Shelvy’s unfortunate absence will likely open the door for new signing Joe Willock to come into the fold and pick up his permanent Newcastle United career where he left off following his successful loan last season.

Speaking about Shelvey in a pre-match scheduled press conference, Bruce said: “Jonjo won’t make it.

“He has suffered a calf injury, the other one after his pre-season injury.”

