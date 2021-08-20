Supporters of Brazilian giant campaign for David Luiz

Flamengo is currently arming its squad not only to win the Copa Libertadores but the Brasileirão. The Rio de Janeiro-based club wants to win everything there is to win this season.

With the reported additions of Chelsea’s Kenedy and Manchester United’s Andreas Pereira, the supporters of the Brazilian giant want the club to land another defender with European experience.

Former Arsenal defender David Luiz has been without a club since his contract with The Gunners expired in late June. Various rumors suggest the 34-year-old could remain in Europe, but Flamengo supporters want Luiz to head home, as TNT Sports Brazil reports.

Luiz’s name has gained momentum, especially in the last few days, with supporters using the “#DavidLuizNoFlamengo” all over social media, whether on the club’s accounts or Luiz’s.

It will be interesting to see if Flamengo decides to listen to their supporters and attempt to land the ex-Arsenal defender before the summer window closes to cap off an impressive transfer season.