“Take his shirt” New Arsenal signing Aaron Ramsdale makes his intentions clear as he speaks out on Leno situation

Arsenal have been a curious team to watch in the transfer market lately, as someone like Martin Odegaard is exactly what they should be trying to pack the team with.

He’s a talented player who should improve, he’s yet to hit his prime years and could become a legitimate superstar, but they’ve been throwing money at youngsters and veterans lately.

The signing of Willian has been a disaster, but the fans will also be bewildered that a lot of money has been spent on William Saliba and Aaron Ramsdale, despite them looking like projects for the future rather than immediate contributors.

Ramsdale has now joined from Sheffield United and many fans will assume that he’s going to be a backup, but he’s made it pretty clear that he’s not going to settle for that:

Ramsdale: "Competition is key and it’s also a great place to be. Bernd’s done a fantastic job over recent seasons and I’m here to push him all the way and take his shirt." pic.twitter.com/ExAuYoc8Eh — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) August 20, 2021

It’s the attitude you want to see in a player and the comparisons to David Seaman are already being made as he arrived at Arsenal under similar circumstances, so time will tell if he can force his way into the side this season.