Chelsea have been dealt a significant injury blow ahead of their London derby with Arsenal this weekend.

The Blues got off to a flyer in their Premier League opener, brushing aside Crystal Palace with ease, winning 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

But as they prepare for their second game, and indeed second London derby of the season, a trip to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal, Chelsea have been dealt an injury blow.

Christian Pulisic, who scored in that win over Palace, will miss the clash with the Gunners due to a positive coronavirus test.

Tuchel confirmed in his pre-match press conference, as reported by the Daily Mail: “Christian (Pulisic) is unfortunately pretty easy to explain.

“He had a positive test and needs to follow the protocols. He’s not in training and not available for the game (against Arsenal).”

The positive test could also mean Pulisic misses next weekend’s clash with Liverpool, depending on when the test was turned in.

It’s a big blow for Tuchel, with Pulisic set to play a key role for the Blues this season as they look to put together a title charge.