Three European clubs expressing interest in River Plate defender

Following their elimination from the Copa Libertadores, River Plate switches its focus from the international tournament to their domestic competition.

Manager Marcelo Gallardo will look to win their league, but they could do so without a significant piece of their starting eleven. According to TNT Sports Argentina, River Plate could be losing left-back Fabrizio Angileri.

The report states that Celta Vigo, Lazio, and Olympique de Marseille are expressing interest in the 27-year-old. No further details are revealing what these clubs are offering for the Argentine defender.

Nonetheless, TNT Sports states that River Plate is already looking at replacements should a deal occur before the summer transfer window closes on the 31st.

Also, there are no details of what River Plate wants for Angileri. The defender has made 62 appearances for the South American giant, scoring four goals and registering 12 assists.

River Plate has already lost Gonzalo Montiel, who recently left for Sevilla FC after winning the Copa América with the Argentina National Team.