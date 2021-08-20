Tottenham Hotspur close to signing South American midfielder

According to recent reports, Daniel Levy’s Tottenham Hotspur is close to completing the signing of Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez.

That’s according to a recent report from La Nuova Sardegna (via Sports Witness), who claims the midfielder is keen to make a move to the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspurs’ new footballing director Fabio Paratici is understood to be the driving force behind the proposed transfer with the Londoners reportedly keen to get a deal across the line.

The transfer is thought to be a proposed season loan which will cost Levy’s side around £8m, with an optional future fee included, understood to be within the region of £12m – £15m.

Nandez, 25, joined Cagliari in 2019 following a £15.3m move from Boca Juniors.

Since arriving at the club, the versatile midfielder, who can play either centrally or in the wide right position has featured in 72 matches and has directly contributed to 12 goals, in all competitions.