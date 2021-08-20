Tottenham Hotspur wantaway hopeful of joining one of three clubs

Tottenham FC
Posted by

According to recent reports, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is keen to move away from the London-based club before the end of the summer transfer window. However, given the financial crisis most clubs find themselves in, securing a move away will not be easy – despite that though, it has recently been claimed that the Frenchman would like to join one of three massive European clubs.

That’s according to Jack Pitt-Brooke, who works as The Athletic’s Tottenham Hotspur writer, who has claimed that Ndombele ‘has eyes’ on joining one of Barcelona, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

Although a move is far from decided, Nuno Espirito Santo’s decision to leave him out of the side’s next Premier League fixture against Wolves more or less seals his fate.

MORE: Tottenham Hotspur close to signing South American midfielder

More Stories / Latest News
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms transfer situations for three key first-team players
RB Leipzig inform Barcelona they’re interested in signing midfield star
Steve Bruce can’t catch a break as Newcastle hit by injury to key man ahead of Aston Villa test

However, out of all those three clubs – considering their eye-watering debt, a move to Barcelona is probably the least likely transfer to materalise.

But as Pitt-Brooke rightly points out – still with 11 days left in the summer transfer window and in the words of Ellie Goulding – anything can happen.

More Stories Tanguy Ndombele

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.