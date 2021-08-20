Tottenham Hotspur wantaway hopeful of joining one of three clubs

According to recent reports, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is keen to move away from the London-based club before the end of the summer transfer window. However, given the financial crisis most clubs find themselves in, securing a move away will not be easy – despite that though, it has recently been claimed that the Frenchman would like to join one of three massive European clubs.

That’s according to Jack Pitt-Brooke, who works as The Athletic’s Tottenham Hotspur writer, who has claimed that Ndombele ‘has eyes’ on joining one of Barcelona, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

Although a move is far from decided, Nuno Espirito Santo’s decision to leave him out of the side’s next Premier League fixture against Wolves more or less seals his fate.

MORE: Tottenham Hotspur close to signing South American midfielder

However, out of all those three clubs – considering their eye-watering debt, a move to Barcelona is probably the least likely transfer to materalise.

But as Pitt-Brooke rightly points out – still with 11 days left in the summer transfer window and in the words of Ellie Goulding – anything can happen.