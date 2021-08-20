Tottenham Hotspur wantaway hopeful of joining one of three clubs

According to recent reports, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is keen to move away from the London-based club before the end of the summer transfer window. However, given the financial crisis most clubs find themselves in, securing a move away will not be easy – despite that though, it has recently been claimed that the Frenchman would like to join one of three massive European clubs.
That’s according to Jack Pitt-Brooke, who works as The Athletic’s Tottenham Hotspur writer, who has claimed that Ndombele ‘has eyes’ on joining one of Barcelona, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.
Although a move is far from decided, Nuno Espirito Santo’s decision to leave him out of the side’s next Premier League fixture against Wolves more or less seals his fate.
However, out of all those three clubs – considering their eye-watering debt, a move to Barcelona is probably the least likely transfer to materalise.
But as Pitt-Brooke rightly points out – still with 11 days left in the summer transfer window and in the words of Ellie Goulding – anything can happen.
Ndombele has his eyes set on a move to Real Madrid / Barcelona / Bayern but to be honest in this window that feels unlikely. No-one has any money!
Still, a lot can happen in the last 11 days of a transfer window so let’s see if they can find a solution.
— Jack Pitt-Brooke (@JackPittBrooke) August 20, 2021