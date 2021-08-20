The best thing that can be said about Tottenham’s performance against Pacos de Ferreira in the Europa Conference League is that it’s over. It was that bad.

Not a single shot on target in the entire 90 minutes, but perhaps that’s only to be expected when you play a second string XI that includes debutants and academy players.

Nuno Espirito Santo must’ve known what he was doing when he picked his squad for the match, though he’ll have to look again at his selection for this one.

The north Londoners were toothless and now face an uphill battle in the second leg.

Not only were there no real positives to draw from the game, but it appears that new signing, Cristian Romero, was struggling with injury.

Football.london note that although he managed to finish the match, he was nursing a sore knee on a couple of separate occasions.

Nuno call ill afford for such bad luck to befall him and his team so early in the season.