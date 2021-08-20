It wasn’t quite a case of no Harry Kane, no problem for Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday evening.

The north Londoners made their bow in the newly-formed Europa Conference League against Pacos de Ferreira, but failed to muster a single shot on target against the Portuguese side.

That may have been partly to do with Nuno Espirito Santo changing his side to resemble more of a B team, but the visitors were still toothless and underwhelming.

TalkSPORT’s Jamie O’Hara was fuming.