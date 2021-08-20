It wasn’t quite a case of no Harry Kane, no problem for Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday evening.
The north Londoners made their bow in the newly-formed Europa Conference League against Pacos de Ferreira, but failed to muster a single shot on target against the Portuguese side.
That may have been partly to do with Nuno Espirito Santo changing his side to resemble more of a B team, but the visitors were still toothless and underwhelming.
TalkSPORT’s Jamie O’Hara was fuming.
? JC: “Do you think Nuno wants to even be in this competition?”
? JO’H: “Well, judging by this performance no because he played a B team.”
Jamie O’Hara questions if Spurs really want to be in the UEFA Conference League pic.twitter.com/LsAU8USEr7
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 19, 2021