Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage has been asked about the possibility of seeing midfielder Ruben Neves leave the club this summer.

In recent weeks, Neves, 24, has been strongly linked with a shocking move to Manchester United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to sound out a new midfielder.

However, with speculation cooling down slightly in the last few days, fans have been left wondering whether or not the Red Devils and Wolves can reach a deal before the window shuts at the end of the month.

MORE: Tottenham Hotspur wantaway hopeful of joining one of three clubs

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Lage, when asked about Neves’ situation admitted that every player has a price, but has insisted the player appears to be happy at the Molineux Stadium.

“If you look at the news in Portugal, every Benfica player is linked to Wolves,” Lage said. “Every player has a price but Ruben Neves is happy here, we are happy with him.

“But if Messi can go to PSG from Barcelona, anyone can move anywhere.”

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News