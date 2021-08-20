With under two weeks left of the summer transfer window, David Moyes and his management team will have to work hard and fast in order to be able to acquire any top targets that they’ll need to go deep into the Europa League.

The east Londoners enjoyed a superb campaign in 2020/21, despite there being no supporters in the stadium, but as they prepare to welcome their players back against Leicester on Monday night, news that one player could be on his way has got many fans excited.

Little wonder when you consider the defensive prowess of Duje Caleta-Car.

According to L’Equipe, cited by Football Transfer Tavern, French giants, Marseille, are awaiting an official bid for their player from the Hammers, and could be willing to shake hands for as low as £14m.

With only three other central defensive options in the first-team squad, Moyes’ needs are clear.

If a move for Caleta-Car comes off, his judgment will certainly be backed by the Hammers faithful.

This is the guy we need — Tommb (@Tommb22) August 19, 2021

Honestly would be a top signing ?? https://t.co/tYTi9R4Bjz — Ibby (@1bbyWHU) August 18, 2021

surely this is a no brainer for moyes over zouma, saves around £10m and lower wages which can spend on lingard or a st — Seb Ibbo?? #GSBOUT (@SebIbbotson) August 19, 2021