As they prepare for a Europa League campaign to complement their domestic endeavours, West Ham need to get one or two more players in to beef up the squad.

David Moyes will know that a lack of investment in the transfer market will hinder what he’s trying to do with the east Londoners, and that would be a travesty given how far they’ve come under his stewardship.

It wasn’t that long ago that Moyes was a laughing stock, but his second spell has been hugely successful and the Hammers could well be on the cusp of further success.

However, the club have been desperately quiet in the summer window, and with less than a fortnight left, there’s hardly any time to bring players of quality in.

That may explain why Moyes is apparently tracking Montpellier’s Gaetan Laborde according to Foot Mercato, cited by Hammers News.

At an apparent fee of £11m, it shows that West Ham are still shopping in the bargain basement, which isn’t where they want to be if they want to improve.

With only 18 goals in 43 games last season, too, he doesn’t appear to be quite the marksman to fire them to glory.