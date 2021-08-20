Wolves and Crystal Palace set for late dash in hunt for Bundesliga attacker

According to recent reports, Premier League duo Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace are set for a late race to the summer signing of RB Leipzig attacker Ademola Lookman.

That’s according to a recent report from Telegraph report Mike McGrath, who has claimed both sides are keen to welcome the wide-man back to England’s top-flight.

Lookman, 23, joined RB Leipzig in 2018, initially on loan from Everton, before making his switch permanent the following season in a deal worth £16.2m.

Despite arriving in the Bundesliga expected to become one of the side’s most important attackers, the 23-year-old’s stint in Germany has not quite gone to plan.

Having been loaned out last season to Fulham, this season could very well see the attacker come back to the Premier League.

McGrath claims both Wolves and Palace would like to sign the RB Leipzig winger but the Bundesliga outfit would prefer a move to be a permanent one.

Interestingly, although there are now just 11 days left in the summer transfer window, Lookman is expected to be one of the players who could make a late move.