Argentina and Brazil want to have fans for World Cup Qualifying fixtures

The return to the public to stadiums is becoming a reality in many countries such as England, Germany, Hungary, Austria, or the United States.

However, the return of fans has been slower in South America is being different and is slower. The good thing the day of supporters returning to stadiums is getting closer and closer.

Marca reports that the Argentine Football Association wants a 30-percent capacity at the stadium when the national plays Bolivia on September 9th.

The federation would like to have fans at the Monumental to celebrate the Copa America victory since it would be the first home fixture since winning the South American competition.

Argentina has vaccinated 60-percent of its population with one dose and 24-percent fully vaccinated, leaving more than 10-million people fully immunized.

Meanwhile, Argentina isn’t the only country wanting to have supporters, as a similar situation exists in Brazil, which hopes to host 30-percent of the capacity for the classic between Brazil and Argentina.