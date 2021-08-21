Arsenal are certainly smashing this summer’s transfer window, having secured both Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale in the last few days, to add to their other new signings made earlier in the window.

Mikel Arteta clearly means business, and after a poor showing in the Premier League throughout the 2020/21 campaign, it’s certainly encouraging to see the Spaniard taking the bull by the horns and dealing with the situation head on.

However, his current modus operandi hasn’t curried favour with one former Arsenal legend, who has questioned the wisdom of signing Martin Odegaard.

“Odegaard came in after Boxing Day,” Martin Keown said on talkSPORT, cited by the Mirror.

“Yes the results improved largely. He played 16 times, nine starts, five [substitute appearances], one goal and two assists [sic].

“I think Smith Rowe is a better player in that position. But if the manager feels this Odegaard can bring something extra to the group then time will tell again.”

It’s a fair assumption to make, particularly as the young Norwegian kept Smith Rowe out of the starting line up on a few occasions during the latter part of last season.

Perhaps half way through the current campaign will be a better time to judge how well Arteta’s transfer market business was, and whether he was right to go all-in on Odegaard or not.