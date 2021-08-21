Former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood has criticised Arsenal over their spending this summer.

The Gunners have been bold in the market this year, signing Ben White for as much as £50million, Aaron Ramsdale for £24million and Martin Odegaard for £30million.

They are hoping those signings will allow them to push on from last season having finished eighth and missed out on European football for the first time in 25 years.

But according to former Tottenham boss Sherwood, Arsenal still haven’t significantly improved their squad, despite those additions, and their best players remain those players who came through their academy.

“No, I don’t think they really improve them,” Sherwood told Sky Sports via Metro of the new signings. “You can ask the Arsenal fans out there and I’m sure they’ll tell you the same.

“They’re the biggest spenders so far this summer in the Premier League. Are they optimistic about the future of the club this season? The answer is no.

“They make these signings and year after year who are their best signings? Smith Rowe, Saka and the academy boys who are coming through.”

Sherwood also criticised the decision to allow Joe Willock to rejoin Newcastle United, this time permanently, on a £25million deal having impressed for the Magpies during his loan spell last season.

He added: “You look at Joe Willock who they’ve sold to Newcastle, a goalscoring midfielder should be still at the football club.”

Arsenal got off to a disappointing start in their Premier League campaign, losing to newly promoted Brentford, but it is hoped the additions of Odegaard and Ramsdale will help them improve quickly.

Though, they do face Champions League winners Chelsea this weekend, and so most expect their season to have started with two defeats from two by the time this week is over.