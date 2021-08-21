Arsenal really are going for it in this summer’s transfer window, as Mikel Arteta looks set to plunder Real Madrid again in order to acquire one of Martin Odegaard’s former Los Blancos team-mates.

The Spaniard has really set his stall out with his new acquisitions, which will provide the north Londoners with the strength in depth that they were lacking during the 2020/21 campaign.

Clearly, the Gunners have a lot to prove this season, but it won’t be for the want of trying as far as Arteta is concerned.

According to Fichajes, cited by the Mirror, the Premier League outfit have made contact regarding Marco Asensio’s availability.

The figures being quoted are at about the €40m (£35m) mark and though it’s said that Real aren’t necessarily looking to sell the 25-year-old, they would consider doing so for the right price.

For Asensio’s part, he may well be back in vogue with Carlo Ancelotti now, given that the Italian appears to be trying to get back to a formula that served him so well when in previous charge at the Santiago Bernabeu.

With over a week to go until the window shuts, there’s plenty of time to hammer out a deal.