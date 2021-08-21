Ahead of their first fixture at a full Anfield in over 17 months, Liverpool have been given the opportunity of signing one of the continent’s greatest strikers.

Not that Jurgen Klopp will necessarily entertain the prospect of acquiring Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski as he already has a superb front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah.

It’s believed that the latter is even negotiating a new contract with the Reds, so unless the German really does want to put the cat amongst the pigeons with his front three, it appears that any move for the Polish hit-man is a non-starter.

“Lewandowski has been offered to Liverpool, to Manchester United and to Manchester City, each of whom have expressed a tepid amount of interest in the player regarding the possibility of signing him,” Ian McGarry said on the Transfer Window Podcast, cited by the Liverpool ECHO.

“However, each of them has also said that the €110 million (£94m) which Bayern are leaking to the German media that they would require to allow Lewandowski to leave is far too much for a player of that age.”

It would certainly be a coup for the Reds and give extra competition for places, however, with his transfer fee proving prohibitive, the likelihood is he’ll stay in Bavaria.

There’s still time for something to happen mind, and you never say never in football.