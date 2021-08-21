Just when things were going so well for the European champions, Chelsea have been dealt a blow on the eve of their fixture against London rivals, Arsenal.

The Blues started off their 2021/22 Premier League campaign in fine fettle against Crystal Palace, with the Eagles swept aside at Stamford Bridge on the opening day of the season.

However, as they head to the Emirates Stadium for one of the standout fixtures of the weekend, they’ll have to do so without one of their goal scorers against Patrick Vieira’s side.

That’s because, according to football.london, Christian Pulisic has tested positive for coronavirus and now has to self-isolate.

MORE: Lukaku’s big hint

Not only will the American not be able to take part against the Gunners, but it’s also expected that he’ll miss a tough encounter against Liverpool, which falls on his final day of isolation.

“Hi all, Unfortunately I tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week. Thankfully I’m fully vaccinated and I have no symptoms so far,” the player confirmed on his Instagram account.

“Can’t wait to get back in action! Thank you for your support.”

More Stories / Latest News Peru national team manager doesn’t like that Lionel Messi departed FC Barcelona Liverpool striker Mo Salah could make history at an emotional Anfield on Saturday afternoon Harry Kane negotiations descending into ‘amateur hour’ says pundit as Tottenham hold firm

Thomas Tuchel will have to reshuffle his pack in the meantime, and hope the player is back sooner rather than later.