Fabrizio Romano gives Manchester United fans Bruno Fernandes contract update

Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter to provide an update on Manchester United’s efforts to extend Bruno Fernandes’ contract.

Fernandes has not even been at Man United for two years, but considering how influential he’s been during his time as a Red Devil to date, it’s no surprise the club are already working on a contract extension.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who fans can rely on to provide them with the updates they need on matters of this nature, has taken to Twitter to give the Man United faithful some insight into proceedings.

Here’s what he’s had to say.

Manchester United are still working on Bruno Fernandes new contract, talks on and priority since July. He’s happy to stay: negotiations ongoing on his salary. ??? #MUFC Pogba stays, as always said – Man Utd are in talks again with Raiola on Paul’s contract. No agreement yet. https://t.co/vsRbwssiAz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2021

MORE: Bruno Fernandes gives approval over Manchester United transfer target

There doesn’t seem to be any reason as to why Bruno and Man United would not want to extend their relationship, which has proven to be extremely fruitful for both parties thus far.

As much as Man United will want to add a year or two to the Portugal international’s contract, you imagine the main talking point will be over an increase in his salary.

Fernandes has now become Man United’s star man and you can imagine he’d want his pay packet to reflect that status.