Manchester United have got the approval of Bruno Fernandes over their next signing this summer.

The Reds have already been bold in the market with the signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, paying more than £110million to complete those deals.

But while departures will be important for further spending, United may not be done with that particular double deal.

According to 90min, the Reds remain interested in Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves having been linked with a move for the Portuguese midfielder throughout the summer.

Wolves are said to want somewhere close to £40million to complete the deal, and it’s unclear whether United will stump up that cash ahead of the August 31 deadline.

But according to Dean Jones of Eurosport, current star Fernandes is keen for his side to sign his Portugal teammate this summer.

Jones told The Football Terrace back in July: “That final position will be in midfield.

“It’s just a case of is it Ruben Neves? Is it a defensive midfielder? It’s all going to depend and it would really give us an insight into what Solskjaer’s mentality is going into the season and what type of football we can expect from him.

“Is he sticking with that McTominay and Fred? Or is he going to be more open than that, with a ball-player like Neves that can come in.

“I’m told that the Neves pursuit is genuine. And while Arsenal are the most active in trying to get that over the line, United are still in the conversation.

“Bruno Fernandes is obviously very keen for Neves to join and the club are aware of that.”

Fernandes and Neves are said to be good friends from their Portugal duties.