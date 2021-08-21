(Video) Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill nets dramatic 94th minute winner with first professional goal

Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill scored his first professional goal in the dying embers of Huddersfield Town’s clash with Sheffield United this afternoon.

Colwill is considered one of the most promising of the Cobham products to have been sent out on loan and looks all set for a successful debut campaign in the Championship this term.

While he is ordinarily recognised for his shrewd defensive actions, Colwill will be making the headlines in Huddersfield this evening having netted a 94th minute winner away at Sheffield United.

After Billy Sharp found the back of the net in the 92nd minute to draw Sheffield United level, he must have thought he’d rescued his side a point.

However, Colwill had other ideas, scoring two minutes later to ensure that Huddersfield would be taking all three points from the contest!

MORE: Chelsea fans insist Billy Gilmour ‘needs to come back’ from ‘nonsense’ Norwich City loan after 5-0 thumping

What a brilliant moment that is for the teenager – you can see how much it meant to him in his celebration.

Chelsea appear to have another gem on their hands, which ought to be no surprise really, with their academy producing future stars year after year.

Whether Colwill will be one we see in the first-team squad in the future, or if he’ll be one of Marina Granovskaia’s expensive exports, remains to be seen.