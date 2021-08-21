Chelsea fans insist Billy Gilmour ‘needs to come back’ from ‘nonsense’ Norwich City loan after 5-0 thumping

Chelsea FC Norwich City FC
Posted by

Chelsea fans on Twitter are demanding that Billy Gilmour is returned from his loan at Norwich City.

Gilmour, who is considered one of the most promising Scottish players produced in recent memory, played his part for Chelsea last term, but has headed out on loan in search of more regular football.

Norwich City, newly promoted from the Championship, were the side fortunate enough to secure his services on a temporary basis, with Gilmour having started both of their opening Premier League fixtures.

However, the 20-year-old has been on the receiving end of two batterings from Liverpool and Manchester City in his first two games with the Canaries, which is hardly promising.

Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour in action for Norwich City
Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour has had a tough start to life at Norwich City

MORE: Exclusive: Chelsea in talks over signing Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid on loan

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Riyad Mahrez makes it five for Man City vs. Norwich City
(Video) Raphinha drags Leeds United level vs. Everton with stunning edge-of-the-area strike
(Video) Classic Man City build-up vs. Norwich City finished off by Raheem Sterling

While the opposition has been tough, Gilmour started for Chelsea in their win over Man City at the Etihad last term, but Norwich have been utterly mauled this afternoon.

As a result, these Chelsea fans on Twitter have been left wanting Gilmour to be returned…

More Stories Billy Gilmour

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.