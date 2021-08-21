Chelsea fans insist Billy Gilmour ‘needs to come back’ from ‘nonsense’ Norwich City loan after 5-0 thumping

Chelsea fans on Twitter are demanding that Billy Gilmour is returned from his loan at Norwich City.

Gilmour, who is considered one of the most promising Scottish players produced in recent memory, played his part for Chelsea last term, but has headed out on loan in search of more regular football.

Norwich City, newly promoted from the Championship, were the side fortunate enough to secure his services on a temporary basis, with Gilmour having started both of their opening Premier League fixtures.

However, the 20-year-old has been on the receiving end of two batterings from Liverpool and Manchester City in his first two games with the Canaries, which is hardly promising.

While the opposition has been tough, Gilmour started for Chelsea in their win over Man City at the Etihad last term, but Norwich have been utterly mauled this afternoon.

As a result, these Chelsea fans on Twitter have been left wanting Gilmour to be returned…

We should recall Gilmour if Norwich don’t win a game by deadline day. — CFCDaily (@CFCDaily) August 21, 2021

RECALL GILMOUR RECALL GILMOUR RECALL GILMOUR RECALL GILMOUR RECALL GILMOUR RECALL GILMOUR RECALL GILMOUR RECALL GILMOUR RECALL GILMOUR RECALL GILMOUR RECALL GILMOUR RECALL GILMOUR RECALL GILMOUR RECALL GILMOUR RECALL GILMOUR@NorwichCityFC are a very useless team@ChelseaFC — ?™ (@CFCChily) August 21, 2021

Sending Gilmour on loan to a club who will concede 4 goals a week most weeks. What a load of nonsense. — Shadi Chamseddine (@ShadiChams97) August 21, 2021

Recall Gilmour from Norwich and send him on loan to West Ham, he needs minutes next to Declan Rice for practice — Gary (@343Gary) August 21, 2021

Gilmour needs to come back ffs — Jak ? ???? (@PrimeMount) August 21, 2021

Save Gilmour from that sinking ship bruv honestly — Harry (@CFC_Hazz) August 21, 2021