Ex-Premier League striker urges Spurs to keep hold of talented defender

Former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips has urged Tottenham Hotspur not to let defender Japhet Tanganga leave the club this summer on loan.

Tanganga has been heavily linked with a late move away and CaughtOffside understands that the Londoners would allow the defender to leave, but only on loan with the player himself preferring a switch to an English side.

?? Spurs’ Japhet Tanganga will only entertain a move abroad if no Premier League clubs come in for him in the next week or so, CaughtOffside understands. ? A potential move will ONLY be a loan – Tanganga will not be leaving London this summer in a permanent deal.#THFC pic.twitter.com/2oCGcO1PBJ — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 6, 2021

The Englishman put in a ‘man of the match’ performance on the Premier League’s opening day against champions Manchester City and with his side back in action on Sunday, Tanganga could very well feature again.

However, after speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Phillips believes sanctioning a move away would be a mistake from a Tottenham Hotspur.

“I remember watching him make his debut and thinking ‘wow who’s this kid’? Phillips said.

“He reminded me a bit of Wan-Bassaka, he was up and down and has good delivery.

“He kind of disappeared for a bit but it’s refreshing to see.

“Tanganga clearly has a good attitude and ethic and it just goes to show, you get that chance when a new manager comes in.

“It looks like the club are going to keep hold of him which is great, I think he’s a very good player.

“He’s just going to get better and better with the more games he plays.

“To play the way he did against Man City the other week he clearly has the quality. Why would you let him leave?

“From Nuno’s point of view, he doesn’t want to upset the fans either.

“Tottenham would be crazy to let him go.”