It appears as though Tottenham have managed to fend off competition from Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea to land one of French football’s hottest midfield properties.

Despite the ongoing issues with Harry Kane and with no real idea at this stage if the centre-forward will still be a Spurs player at the end of the current transfer window, Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici are clearly working overtime to ensure Nuno Espirito Santo eventually has a competitive squad.

To that end, Football Insider are reporting that they are preparing to offer Pape Sarr a six-year contract on successful completion of a medical.

According to the outlet, that is ongoing at present, with the first part of the medical taking place in France.

As long as there are no issues with the medical, Sarr will immediately be loaned back to current club, Metz, for the remainder of the season, in order to carry on playing regularly.

At just 18 years of age, his entire career is ahead of him, and his potential hire can be considered a real coup for Tottenham.