Fulham announced they have landed land Flamengo’s €8-million starlet

After weeks of negotiating, Fulham FC has finally landed the striker they’ve been pursuing.

Brazilian club Flamengo announced the departure of Rodrigo Muniz, who will be heading to the Championship side as they look to earn a promotion to the Premier League. TNT Sports Brazil reports that the deal will be for €8-million, with Flamengo receiving 25-percent from a future sale.

Muniz is the third striker on the depth chart for Flamengo, but he impressed during the absences of Gabigol and Pedro. The 20-year-old scored three goals and registered one assist in nine games for the South American giant.

For Flamengo, selling the third player at a deep position is good business since he wouldn’t see much playing time with Gabigol and Pedro ahead of him. Fulham spent last season in the Premier League but was relegated, and now Muniz is tasked with helping them score goals to earn a spot in England’s top-flight league next season.