Just over a week to go until the transfer window closes for another few months, and the Harry Kane soap opera is still front and centre.

Pep Guardiola is waiting in the wings with a view to welcoming the England captain with open arms, though Tottenham are holding firm at this stage, meaning that there’s still no guarantee Kane will get his desired switch to Manchester City.

The method of negotiation by the player’s representative, his brother Charlie, has so infuriated talkSPORT‘s Simon Jordan, that he’s labelled it as some sort of ‘amateur hour.’

MORE: Lukaku’s big hint

The two issues surrounding the potential British record-breaking deal appear to be the fact that Kane is tied to a six-year Tottenham contract and doesn’t have a release clause, and the fact that the player believes there is a gentleman’s agreement in place for him to leave.

Jordan vehemently disagrees with the stance.

“This whole debacle, including his statement, smacks of stupidity, immaturity, ignorance, and arrogance,” he said.

“The stupidity is that if you sign a contract which gives somebody control of your destiny for six years and you don’t put a release clause in there with a certain amount of money, then you’re not fit for purpose in the first place.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Manchester United midfielder discusses joining Flamengo on loan this season Influx of new signings at the Emirates mean that time’s up for one Arsenal flop Fulham announced they have landed land Flamengo’s €8-million starlet

“If you want a transfer to happen, why are you on holiday? Get your backside back to where the business is and make sure that you and your representation are over it, under it, and across it to make sure it happens.

“Make sure your messaging is central. People don’t work for you, Harry – you work for them.

This is wrapped in unprofessionalism, unrealism, and a lack of understanding of the obligations that you have upon you and how to get a deal done.

“This amateur hour and you cannot get big deals done with amateurs.”