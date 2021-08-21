Harry Kane is set to be involved for Tottenham this weekend amid speculation surrounding his future.

Kane has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City this summer, and having returned late from holiday after Euro 2020, he is yet to be involved for Spurs this season, missing their opener with the Premier League champions.

It was claimed the England international sat out pre-season training due to a transfer demand not being met, but he has since denied that claim.

And while it seems apparent Kane wants a move away from Spurs, it seems he will be involved in the meantime.

According to the Daily Mail, Kane has travelled with his teammates to the Midlands ahead of Tottenham’s Premier League clash with Wolves on Sunday.

The report adds that Kane could be involved for the first time this season, and it will be interesting to see how he performs given all that has gone on already this summer.

Just 10 days remain in the transfer window, and City are yet to get anywhere close to pulling off a deal.