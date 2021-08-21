Inter Milan forward set to snub Spurs move in favour of Nerazzurri stay

Despite recently being linked with a move to a host of clubs, including to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is set to reject any opportunities to leave the Nerazzurri in favour of extending his stay.

That’s according to Marotta, the CEO of the Serie A champions, who has confirmed the South American forward wishes are to remain in Milan.

Reports earlier this summer suggested the Argentine was close to joining Tottenham Hotspur, however, as CaughtOffside exclusively revealed at the time, the player’s desire has always been to sign a new contract.

Since joining Inter Milan in 2018, Martinez, 26, has featured in 132 matches, directly contributing to 69 goals, in all competitions, along the way.

