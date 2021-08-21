(Video) Liverpool star Joel Matip visibly dizzy after having ball smacked into his face from close-range

Joel Matip is a bizarre character, this is not news. The Liverpool centre-back had another weird moment during his side’s 2-0 win over Burnley this afternoon.

Matip is an assured centre-back, one which probably doesn’t get the credit that he deserves for his influence in Liverpool’s back-line.

The 30-year-old does catch the eye on occasion, but it’s not ordinarily for his ability with a ball at his feet, rather for his extravagant and highly questionable actions on the field of play.

It’s from Matip’s tomfoolery that a popular Twitter account called ‘No Context Joel Matip’ was created, with over 75,000 fans currently following the page to see the Cameroonian’s latest incidents of interest.

Matip provided us with another moment to remember as Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners over Burnley at Anfield, having had the ball SMASHED at his head, which clearly left him in some degree of discomfort.

MORE: (Video) Sadio Mane finishes off wonderful Liverpool team move with powerful first-time finish

You can tell he tried his best to remain on his feet and continue defending, which we can only applaud him for.

However, when a player strikes you in the head with such force, from relatively close range, you probably ought to curl up into a ball and wait for the pain to subside.