(Video) Diogo Jota heads Liverpool into lead over Burnley after pinpoint Kostas Tsimikas delivery

Liverpool have taken the lead over Burnley at Anfield through a Diogo Jota header.

The Reds kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 3-0 victory over Norwich City, during which Jota netted his first goal of the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will have been confident of putting another three points on the board as they prepared to take on Burnley in front of their home crowd this afternoon.

They’ve got off to the best possible start, with Diogo Jota heading home within 20 minutes after a fine cross from Kostas Tsimikas.

Anfield erupts! ? Diogo Jota with a perfectly placed header after Konstantinos Tsimikas picks him out from the wing ? pic.twitter.com/JgsPC8spkh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 21, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

Liverpool fans will have been concerned when Andy Robertson picked up an ankle injury at the end of pre-season, but those fears were seemingly unjustified.

While Tsimikas was not given much of an opportunity to prove his worth in his debut campaign on Merseyside, he’s giving the fans a taste of what he’s capable of this afternoon.

That cross was pinpoint, with the finish characteristically measured from Jota.