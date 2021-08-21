(Video) Diogo Jota heads Liverpool into lead over Burnley after pinpoint Kostas Tsimikas delivery

Burnley FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have taken the lead over Burnley at Anfield through a Diogo Jota header.

The Reds kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 3-0 victory over Norwich City, during which Jota netted his first goal of the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will have been confident of putting another three points on the board as they prepared to take on Burnley in front of their home crowd this afternoon.

They’ve got off to the best possible start, with Diogo Jota heading home within 20 minutes after a fine cross from Kostas Tsimikas.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

MORE: Liverpool striker Mo Salah could make history at an emotional Anfield on Saturday afternoon

More Stories / Latest News
‘That’s the challenge’ – Mauricio Pochettino identifies an area he isn’t happy with at Paris Saint-Germain after Brest victory
Bayern Munich put the cat amongst the pigeons at Anfield with Liverpool offered Robert Lewandowski
Former Tottenham star ‘actually surprised’ by chairman Daniel Levy’s generosity

Liverpool fans will have been concerned when Andy Robertson picked up an ankle injury at the end of pre-season, but those fears were seemingly unjustified.

While Tsimikas was not given much of an opportunity to prove his worth in his debut campaign on Merseyside, he’s giving the fans a taste of what he’s capable of this afternoon.

That cross was pinpoint, with the finish characteristically measured from Jota.

More Stories Diogo Jota Kostas Tsimikas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.