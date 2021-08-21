(Video) Liverpool fans give spine-tingling rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ ahead of kick-off at Anfield

Liverpool fans welcomed their players back to Anfield with a spine-tingling rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ ahead of kick-off.

Anfield has always had a sense of romance about it, with Liverpool fans being among the most passionate and vocal in the Premier League.

Granted, it’s not always bouncing in a Saturday early afternoon kick-off against lower-table opposition, but it has its moments.

It had one of them ahead of kick-off this afternoon, with the fans making their presence known with a memorable YNWA rendition.

A packed out Anfield singing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ ? Liverpool finally have a full house back in the Premier League! ? pic.twitter.com/wc2xc8ZcfF — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 21, 2021

Liverpool fans, like the fans of every other Premier League club, will have been left with a considerable void in their lives when they were unable to attend matches in-person.

Anfield is a full house this afternoon, and judging by the sound of the stadium before a ball had even been kicked, the supporters didn’t just rock up to enjoy the game.

Rival fans will probably be left with a bitter taste in their mouth hearing the media continually salivate over Liverpool and Anfield, but there’s reason behind the obsession…