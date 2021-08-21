One of the more atmospheric grounds in the English top-flight, Anfield will be emotionally charged for the visit of Burnley on Saturday afternoon given that it will be the first time since March 2020 that the stadium will be full to capacity.

It’s sure to be spine-tingling as the Reds and the Clarets take to the field for the 12.30 kick-off, and for one player, the afternoon could get even more special.

Ever since he signed for Liverpool, the Egyptian King, Mo Salah, has been the most perfect of fits for the club, scoring at a rate not seen since the likes of Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler or Ian Rush were in their pomp.

Were he to bag a brace against Sean Dyche’s side, he’ll be the latest striker to join the elite band of the Premier League’s 100 club.

As the Liverpool ECHO note, only 29 other players have ever reached the feat, with just seven Reds stars managing it: Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler, Robbie Keane, Nicolas Anelka, Steven Gerrard, Peter Crouch and Emile Heskey.

There have been plenty of great moments at Anfield over the years, and if Salah were able to join the illustrious list, the famous old ground will witness another.