Liverpool shirt sponsor accused of violating US anti-terrorism laws by financing Taliban terror attacks

Liverpool’s shirt sponsor, Standard Chartered, have been accused of violating US anti-terrorism laws.

The resurgence of the Taliban is big news at current, with the terrorist group having retaken much of Afghanistan at a canter.

It’s a concerning situation for the whole word, with some of the scenes we’ve seen from Kabul, in videos doing the rounds on social media, truly distressing.

Unfortunately for Liverpool Football Club, they have inadvertently been dragged into the conversation, not through any fault of their own, with there being NO suggestion of wrongdoing on their part.

However, as reported by NBC, their primary shirt sponsor, Standard Chartered, have been accused of misconduct as part of a lawsuit filed by 500 victims of Taliban terror.

Standard Chartered are one bank that has been accused of “violating U.S anti-terrorism laws by helping the Taliban finance their operations,” which is a very serious allegation.

The bank has refused to comment. You can be certain this is not the last we’ll be hearing of this.