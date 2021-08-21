Man United attacker set to stay at Old Trafford despite transfer links

According to recent reports, Manchester United winger Daniel James is set to remain a Red Devil for the foreseeable future, despite seeing his name linked with a move away.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claim the Welsh attacker is very much in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team plans and won’t be moving away before the summer transfer window closes at the end of the month.

James, 23, has been a fringe player since he joined the Red Devils from Swansea two years ago.

Following what has been an up and down opening couple of seasons for the winger, James has seen his name linked with a move to Leeds United and most recently Leicester City.

MORE: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues encouraging verdict amid defender’s injury recovery

However, according to The Athletic, following his inclusion in Solskjaer’s starting line against Leeds United on the Premier League’s opening day last weekend, James is now expected to continue as a United player.