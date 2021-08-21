Manchester United have made a surprising decision over one of their centre-backs.

United strengthened at the heart of defence this summer, snapping up Raphael Varane from Real Madrid on a deal worth just over £40million.

And as a consequence of that, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof are likely to see little game time with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer very likely to start Harry Maguire and Varane more often than not.

Still, Lindelof, in particular, has played regularly under Solskjaer and was expected to stick around.

But according to 90min, United put Lindelof up for sale recently, seeking a way out for the Sweden international.

Whether that is the case remains to be seen, but it would be surprising given just how popular the centre-back is with Solskjaer, making 29 Premier League appearances last season.

Lindelof also has three years remaining on his current deal at Old Trafford having penned a contract extension back in 2019.