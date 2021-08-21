Manchester United make surprise transfer decision over defender amid Raphael Varane transfer

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have made a surprising decision over one of their centre-backs.

United strengthened at the heart of defence this summer, snapping up Raphael Varane from Real Madrid on a deal worth just over £40million.

And as a consequence of that, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof are likely to see little game time with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer very likely to start Harry Maguire and Varane more often than not.

Still, Lindelof, in particular, has played regularly under Solskjaer and was expected to stick around.

But according to 90min, United put Lindelof up for sale recently, seeking a way out for the Sweden international.

Victor Lindelof
More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Liverpool fans give spine-tingling rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ ahead of kick-off at Anfield
Mikel Arteta preparing to plunder Real Madrid again as he looks to sign Odegaard’s former team-mate for Arsenal
Harry Kane could play for Tottenham this weekend amid Man City transfer speculation

Whether that is the case remains to be seen, but it would be surprising given just how popular the centre-back is with Solskjaer, making 29 Premier League appearances last season.

Lindelof also has three years remaining on his current deal at Old Trafford having penned a contract extension back in 2019.

More Stories Harry Maguire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Raphael Varane Victor Lindelof

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.