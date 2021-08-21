It was a routine victory for Paris Saint-Germain over Brest on Friday night, as the Ligue Un giants kept up their 100 percent record with Lionel Messi still to make his debut for the club.

That’s an ominous sign if ever there was one, that it’s going to take an incredible effort for opposition teams to be able to keep out the likes of the Argentinian, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar when they’re all playing at full tilt.

With that said, there are still things that manager, Mauricio Pochettino, isn’t happy about, and he wasn’t backwards in coming forwards about it after the win.

“We have a lot of names of players that shine, but we have to build a team – that’s the challenge,” he said, quoted by the Daily Mail.

“It won’t be easy. We have to find a balance between the talents that we have. It will take time.”

Perhaps one of the most difficult aspects of managing such a star-studded line-up is that the egos can get out of control if they’re not dealt with appropriately.

Clearly, PSG have their best chance ever of winning the Champions League, so the pressure is on Pochettino and all of his players to deliver, not just the big names.