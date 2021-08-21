The future of Cristiano Ronaldo has been speculated for weeks now, with no real idea of where the Portuguese was going to end up playing from the 2021/22 season onwards.

Now, however, Max Allegri has confirmed exactly where the striker will be playing for the forthcoming campaign at the very least.

It’s news that’s sure to delight fans of the bianconeri too, as Ronaldo will be staying with Juve according to the Daily Mail.

Moreover, the player has never requested to leave at any point, going to show that all of the noise surrounding his next destination was just that. Noise.

MORE: Lukaku’s big hint

With Ronaldo still in superb shape and having not lost his touch in front of goal, Juve surely have to be amongst the favourites for the Scudetto.

After a disastrous campaign under Andrea Pirlo, Allegri has been brought back to the club in order to try and replicate the glory days of his previous spell.

More Stories / Latest News Video: ‘I love breaking records’ – West Ham star Michail Antonio wants to set new mark that lasts for decades Declan Rice future: Chelsea and Man United transfer target unhappy with £100M valuation Sassuolo lament Locatelli’s hire by Juventus after Arsenal offered better deal terms

He’ll likely be the first to admit that there’s a better chance of doing that with Ronaldo than without him.