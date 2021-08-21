(Video) Yerry Mina and Patrick Bamford’s laughable handbags a strong contender for worst scuffle in PL history

Yerry Mina and Patrick Bamford submitted their entry for the worst scuffle in Premier League history during Leeds United v Everton this afternoon.

The Premier League has seen some quite magnificent handbags over the years, so we’re well-positioned to cast judgement on the scuffles that take place during our games.

As Yerry Mina and Patrick Bamford spent 20 odd seconds taking pops at each other, we were waiting for the dispute to explode into a fully-blown fight. That didn’t prove to be the case.

Instead, we’ve been given what has to be the most underwhelming, pointless scuffle we’ve ever seen.

MORE: (Video) Leeds United finally Klich to draw level vs. Everton

Bamford has a private school feel about him, so it’s no surprise that he’s refrained from seeing red and walloping Mina on the chin. We’d have expected the Colombian to put up more of a fight, though.

Mina instead decided to protest to the referee that he’d been left with pain in his face, suggesting wrongdoing from Bamford, but there was nothing doing.