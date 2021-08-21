If truth be told, no one can predict what is going to happen as far as Harry Kane staying at Tottenham Hotspur is concerned.

The centre-forward has seemingly expressed a clear preference to move on from the north London outfit, but with preferred destination, Manchester City, not stumping up anywhere close to an acceptable bid for his services, there’s more likelihood of him staying at Spurs than not at this stage.

Furthermore, Nuno Espirito Santo has also hinted where his future might lie with his squad selection for the match against his old employers, Wolverhampton Wanderers.

According to The Sun, the Spurs squad will travel up to the Midlands and stay in a hotel overnight on Saturday.

Kane is, apparently, keen to be involved, though it’s not clear if he will begin the game on the bench or be in the starting line-up.

Were he to get injured of course, that would scupper any potential move in any event, but playing him from the start would indicate that a move in this window is less likely now.