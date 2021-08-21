Alex Telles has impressed Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer.

Telles is currently sidelined having picked up an injury during pre-season, but a return to action is getting closer.

The Brazilian has featured sparingly for United since his arrival in 2020, making just nine Premier League appearances behind the reliable Luke Shaw.

But he is doing all the right things to impress his manager as he looks to challenge for more game time, progressing through his rehabilitation with a bright attitude.

“Alex has shown a tremendous attitude to the rehab,” Solskjaer told United’s website.

“He is working really hard and is another one who gets a setback but you can sit down and sulk or you can go back into the gym, work hard and make sure that when you’ve come back you’ve worked on different things.”

Telles will be United’s main back-up at left-back this season, with Brandon Williams expected to be sent out on loan.

And while starts may not be forthcoming if Shaw performs anything like he did last season, in a long season that features the Premier League and Champions League, Telles should get his chance to make his mark if he can recover fully and stay fit across the campaign.